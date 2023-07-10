This year's Beat the Heat fan collection drive has officially concluded, and individuals, groups and businesses in our area donated 936 fans!
Those fans will be distributed by Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, the Salvation Army of Paducah, Pennyrile Allied Community Services and Mayfield Needline in west Kentucky, as well as the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois.
They will help families in need keep cool this summer.
If you need a fan, check out our Beat the Heat page. There, you'll find the phone numbers of each organization distributing the fans. Local 6 does not distribute the fans.
From all of us at WPSD Local 6, thank you to everyone who donated!