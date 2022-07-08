Our Beat the Heat fan drive is officially over for the year. Our goal was to collect 800 fans, and thanks to the generosity of the community, the drive collected 864!
The fans will be distributed to people in need by local community service organizations, including Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Mayfield Needline and the Salvation Army in Paducah and Marion, Illinois.
From all of us at WPSD Local 6, a big thank you to everyone who donated and to our partner, Paducah Bank.
