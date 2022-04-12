PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is coming back to Paducah. This, after the pandemic caused the event to be scaled back for two years in a row. This year's event will mark the first time since 2019 that Barbecue on the River will be held on the riverfront.
There are going to be some changes this year. An entirely new nonprofit organization will be running the event. Beautiful Paducah LLC is taking the reigns from Barbecue on the River Inc.
While things might look a little different, the goal is still the same: get the popular fundraiser back to its roots of helping local charities.
For it's 28th year, Barbecue on the River will look much the way it did before the pandemic. Vendors and spectators will pack downtown Paducah to hear live music, play games, and of course enjoy some local barbecue. Beautiful Paducah co-founder and Executive Director Whitney Ravellette Wallace says they're eager to get started.
"We're so so excited for this opportunity. I feel like we have all the energy in the world, and we have the right team that will be here," Ravellette Wallace said. "We will not let you guys down. So we're very excited about all the different plans that we have."
Another change in store this year will be the location. Beautiful Paducah is proposing to have the event closer to the transient boat dock, as the City Block Project is set to break ground soon in the area where the festival has been held in previous years.
"This is something we hope to continue for generations to come, if we have anything to do with it," Ravellette Wallace said.
Barbecue on the River plays into Beautiful Paducah's bigger goals of helping improve the city. Their focuses are broken down into five key points of civic engagement:
- Improving and maintaining infrastructure.
- Landscaping and sanitation.
- Interior and exterior design improvements.
- Green initiatives.
- Art and diversity.
"We created Beautiful Paducah as a nonprofit to be the team worker with the city to help make our downtown area more beautiful than what it already is," said Beautiful Paducah co-founder Tyler Wallace.
Barbecue on the River will take place from Sept. 22-24. Beautiful Paducah says there will also be vendors at a Barbecue Off the River location at Noble Park. Free public transportation will be provided for people who want to try vendors at both the on and off the river locations.
Paducah city leaders approved a $25,000 contract with Beautiful Paducah to advertise the Barbecue on the River event. To learn more about Beautiful Paducah and their plans for Barbecue on the River, click here.