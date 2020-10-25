PADUCAH — If you have an abandoned or inoperable vehicle just rusting away in your yard and you want to get rid of it, the city of Paducah is giving you some options to donate, or even sell, the vehicle you no longer need.
Over the past few months, Paducah Communications Manager Pamela Spencer says 68 abandoned or inoperable vehicles have been removed from the city. Spencer says getting rid of the car or truck will protect the environment from leaking oil, beautify your neighborhood, and maybe give you some extra cash.
The City of Paducah website says there are several abandoned or inoperable vehicles in yards across the city. Not only are these neighborhood concerns, the website says these vehicles can damage the environment.
The city says the Paducah Code of Ordinances Section 42-28 outlines the city's process in removing these vehicles that are not stored properly. You can also call the Paducah Fire Prevention Division at 270-444-8522 with your questions.
If you plan to keep your vehicle, make sure it is stored properly in an enclosed garage or building.
You can check out frequently asked questions about removing abandoned or inoperable vehicles by downloading the PDF below: