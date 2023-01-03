A member of an award-winning gospel group that was set to perform at the Carson Center on Dec. 17 was hospitalized after she was hit in a head-on collision just two days before the concert was set to take place. Now, Becky Issacs is out of the hospital, but she faces medical expenses as she continues her recovery.
Nashville music industry magazine Music Row reports Issacs was traveling alone in Hendersonville, Tennessee, when the two-vehicle crash happened. The Christian Post reports that the other driver involved in the crash died.
Music Row reports that Issacs was treated for a broken leg and three broken ribs at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, and her knee had to be fully reconstructed.
The Issacs gospel band was scheduled to perform Christmas with The Isaacs on Dec. 17 at the Carson Center. The Paducah venue announced on Dec. 16 that the concert had to be postponed because of Issacs' injuries, and asked patrons to "Please keep The Issacs family in your prayers."
A GoFundMe page aiming to help cover her medical expenses says Issacs was released from the hospital on Dec. 30, and she's expected to spend four more weeks in a wheelchair. The fundraiser page says Issacs is unable to tour because of her injuries, and "medical bills are pouring in," as well as the cost of medical equipment purchased and transportation.
The GoFundMe page has been shared to The Issacs official Facebook page and by her husband, John Bowman.
To view the GoFundMe page, click here.