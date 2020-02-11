BENTON, KY - The American Heart Association says more than 70 percent of people feel helpless in the event of a cardiac emergency. They either don't know or don't remember what to do.
If CPR is given within the first two minutes, the chances of that person surviving doubles. There are several different steps to take if you're ever in an emergency situation.
The American Red Cross says to:
- Check to see if the scene is safe and try to talk to the person, ask if he or she is okay.
- Call 911.
- Open the airway. With the person lying on his or her back, tilt the head back slightly and lift the chin.
- Check for breathing. Listen carefully for no more than 10 seconds, for sounds of breathing. If not, begin CPR.
- Push hard, push fast. Place your hands, on on top of the other, in the middle of the chest. Compressions should be at least 2 inches deep and delivered at a rate of at least 100 compressions per minute.
- Deliver rescue breaths. With the person's head tilted back slightly and the chin lifted, pinch the nose shut and place your mouth over the person's mouth to make a complete seal. Blow into the person's mouth to make the chest rise. Deliver two rescue breaths, then continue compressions.
- Continue CPR steps. Keep performing cycles of chest compressions until the person starts breathing or emergency responders arrive.
It takes three to four hours to become CPR certified.
Sandy Davis teaches CPR classes throughout the year at Ready-Ed in Benton, Kentucky. Her next class is March 10 at 6 p.m.