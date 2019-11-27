SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - Two school districts in southern Illinois are now dealing with bed bugs.
The problem is popping up again in Marion, the second time in a week, and now Harrisburg as well.
The Harrisburg School District posted a message on Facebook late Tuesday saying three bed bugs were found at West Side School and the High School.
Administrators believe this is an isolated incident, but they will be bringing in professionals on Wednesday just to be sure.
Over in Marion, the school district says a single bed bug was found at the Junior High School.
They say they are bringing in professionals to treat the gym and locker rooms.
You'll remember, the district had to cancel classes last week because of bed bugs.
Fortunately, both districts are already out on Thanksgiving break so there will be no students in class for the rest of the week.