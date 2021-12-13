MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory workers tell NBC News they were told they'd be fired if they left work early Friday night. Employees heard warning sirens going off and as many as 15 wanted to leave the building wanted to take shelter in their own homes, but some workers tell NBC News their supervisors told them they'd be fired if they left their shifts early.
The factory collapsed when a tornado tore through the area.
Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the estimated number of people killed in Graves County and across the commonwealth in the deadly storms that carved a path of destruction across multiple states Friday night.
During a briefing at 3 p.m., Beshear said it's currently estimated that 74 Kentuckians have died because of the storms. The governor said the numbers he has are from emergency management leaders, and may differ from coroners' office reports.
Twenty-one of those deaths happened in Graves County alone — including eight people from the candle factory. During the briefing, Beshear confirmed that 17 people in Hopkins County were killed.
Three additional deaths were reported in Warren County, and one additional death was announced in Franklin County.
Beshear said 109 Kentuckians are reported as unaccounted for, but he believes the actual number of missing is higher.
The Kentucky State Police is asking all Mayfield Consumer Products employees to go to His House Ministries in Mayfield to confirm that they are OK. The church is at 1250 Kentucky 303 in Mayfield. The governor said factory workers who are unable to get transportation to His House Ministries are asked to call 888-880-8620 to check in. This support line is only for candle factory employees — not for others in the community who are seeking information.
"We need to know these people are alive and safe," Beshear said.
Kentucky State Police troopers are also continuing to work with local law enforcement to carry out hundreds of welfare checks, Beshear said, and KSP is working with Kentucky Chief Medical Examiner Bill Ralston to help identify victims.
More than 440 Kentucky National Guard members are supporting storm relief efforts. In Mayfield alone, 95 fatality search and recovery soldiers are working to find victims.