PADUCAH — Many kids stayed home from school Monday. The school closures across the nation to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus affect more than just classes and extracurricular activities.
Thousands of students rely on school-provided breakfasts and lunches to keep them full. We tagged along with Paducah Public Schools to see how they're feeding 1,500 students during a two-week closure.
Fifteen school buses carrying 100 meals each drove around Paducah Monday to different neighborhoods. Kids and parents went up to the bus to collect the meals they need for the day.
The meals will be dropped off once a day Monday thru Friday, according to the school district's website. To see the drop off schedule and locations, click here.
"It's been very different than anything we've planned before due to the fact that nobody really had any guidance," Lynsi Barnhill said. She's the food and nutrition service director for Paducah City Schools.
She's helping deliver the meals along with a team of people on each bus. She said lunch consists a sandwich, fruits, veggies, and juice.
Bus driver Candace Leonard drove around the neighborhood until all the meals were distributed.
"It would be kind of rough without it," said Amanda Smith, a parent who stopped by with two of her kids to pick up meals. "We appreciate everything that is donated, and the food is helpful."
Leonard, who is driving one of the buses, said it is all they can do right now. "Just lending a helping hand, that is all we can do for each other is lend a helping hand."
Barnhill said her hope is the meals will ease the stress of the situation and the changing routine. They also gave out paper to students and say they will be bringing pencils on Tuesday.
Other school districts are doing similar deliveries. We have a list of west Kentucky schools delivering meals.