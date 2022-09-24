ALBERS, IL- Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., based out of Albers, Illinois, is recalling nearly 90,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products which could have been contaminated with listeria, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The meat items were sent out from July 7 to September 9, 2022. The recalled products have the establishment number "EST 20917" in the USDA mark of inspection. The items were sent out to distributors in Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri.
There have been no confirmed illnesses at this time. Food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, which can affect older people with weaker immune systems as well as pregnant women and their newborns.
Symptoms of listeriosis can be fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and diarrhea.
Click here to see the products subject to the recall, and here to see the labels for those meat products.