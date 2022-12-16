PADUCAH, KY — In a Friday release, Murray State University announced the new Director of the Paducah Regional Campus — Paducah native Karami Underwood.
In a statement included in the release, she shared her excitement about the position, saying she was very involved when she was a student at Murray State and has stayed in contact with many of her former mentors."Being here feels like coming home,” Underwood commented.
Dan Lavit — executive director of the Center for Adult and Regional Education — shared he felt the campus was very fortunate to have found Underwood.
"She will be an excellent leader and representative of Murray State University in Paducah, and her passion for lifelong learning will serve the Paducah community well," Lavit expressed.
According to the release, Underwood graduated from MSU in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in business. She reportedly earned a master's degree in Human Environmental Sciences at the University of Alabama in 2016.
Underwood currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, is the former president of the Purchase Area Mental Health and Aging Coalition, is a committee member for the Purchase Area Walk to End Alzheimer's and is a member of Paducah Professional Women.