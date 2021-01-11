FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday night that he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The announcement comes after a White House official confirmed to news media that the president planned to present Belichick with the honor on Thursday.
In a statement, Belichick said "remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.'' The six-time Super Bowl winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from President Donald Trump. But he said "the decision has been made not to move forward with the award."
Although he describes himself as apolitical, Belichick wrote Trump a letter during the 2016 presidential campaign that the candidate read aloud at a rally in the days before the election.
"Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients. Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team. One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions. Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award."
