GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the personal belongings of Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory employees that were collected during rescue and recovery efforts after the factory collapsed have been secured at the sheriff's office.
The factory collapsed when a tornado plowed through Mayfield on Dec. 10.
The sheriff's office says items recovered from the rubble include keys, purses, wallets, cell phones and other items.
The sheriff's office says it will make those items available for people to identify them and claim them at a date to be announced in the coming days — most likely next week.
"The location and time will be announced and published in an effort to make those looking for their property aware," Sheriff Jon Hayden said in a Facebook post Monday.
"We will make every effort possible to get these possessions returned to their rightful owners," Hayden writes.
Hayden said many of the workers have asked about their vehicles that were parked on the candle factory property. The sheriff said the site has been turned back over to the company, so people who need to retrieve their vehicles will need to contact Mayfield Consumer Products.