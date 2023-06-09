CALVERT CITY, KY — Finding the perfect parking-spot, grabbing a burger, and enjoying a double-feature with loved ones from the front seat, truck-bed, or your favorite camping chair. It's a summer tradition hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in since the Calvert City Drive-In opened in 1953.
Fans have been anxiously awaiting the drive-in's reopening following the passing of the establishment's owner — 110-year-old Ruth Evelyn Harrington — in August 2021.
She and her husband Paul built the theatre's original screen themselves, and she worked well into her 80s. According to her family, she was still signing the checks there at 104-years-old.
But now, the drive-in has finally announced an opening date: June 16, 2023.
They're showing the Super Mario Bros Movie and Fast X from June 16 -18, and again from June 20-22.
According to a social media post about the event, gates open at 4:30 and the movie begins at 8:50 p.m.
Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $2 for ages 6-11, and free for ages five and under.
Owners ask attendees to carpool if possible, explaining they only have the capacity for 400 cars.
This is a moment many people in the community have been waiting for.
Last year, Director of Marshall County Tourism Elena Blevins told Local 6 it was more than just the drive-in's multigenerational history that made it important.
"It's also just a staple and a tradition that people form all across the region enjoy every summer," she explained.
While the drive-in was closed during the Summer of 2022, the city hosted a movie night series in Memorial Park to fill-in the gap and thousands of people joined a Facebook group called "Keep Calvert Drive-In Open."
Finally a couple — Seth and Rabitha Manea — purchased the drive-in and announced its impending opening.
Posts on the Calvert City Drive-In Facebook page depict a busy Spring for the couple, with work being done on the speakers, new coke-fountains being installed, and repairs being done on the projector.
But one thing they said they wouldn't be changing — the drive-in's famous burgers.
Seth said in a social media post in May the couple knew they had big shoes to fill and a "heck of a legacy" to continue.
"We plan to make as little changes as possible because whatever they did for so many years worked! And YES, the burgers will remain the same," Seth explained in the post.
When the Meneas updated Local 6 in May, they explained they were learning how to use the original kitchen equipment to ensure the food was just like the community remembered it.
For updates from the Calvert City Drive-in, follow their Facebook page. For policies and answers to frequently-asked-questions, visit the drive-in's website.