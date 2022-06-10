BENTON, KY — Friday, a fundraiser is being held for the family of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Cash died in the line of duty on May 16 after he was shot by a suspect who was being interviewed.
The fundraiser is happening at the Kentucky Opry in Benton. The show is featuring a variety of talent, and all proceeds will go directly to Cash's family.
The event is raising money through ticket sales, food sales and a silent auction.
Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran and had served with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office since 2020.