BROOKPORT, IL — A benefit is set for Saturday in Brookport, Illinois, to help a local man who was injured in the explosion at a facility operated by Dippin' Dots last month.
Dustin Boyt was working in the Paducah facility when the explosion happened. Boydt, who lives in Brookport, was flown to the Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville, Tennessee, because of his injuries sustained in the incident, which happened last month.
The Brookport Fire Department and other people who live in the southern Illinois town just across the Ohio River are holding a benefit event for him, beginning with a spaghetti dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Then, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be entertainment provided by singer Chandler “Rowdy”Roberts.
The fire department says it's just $10 per person to attend both the dinner and the concert, and just $5 for those who attend the concert only.
The event is being held at the Harry Statham gym, also known as the Brookport Gym, on Crockett Street in Brookport.