PADUCAH — This Super Bowl Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams. At Paducah Tilghman High School on Friday, students celebrated a local connection to the Bengals.
Students at the high school wore orange and black Friday to show support for PTHS alumna Vanessa Bell. She's the mother of Bengals Bengals starting safety Vonn Bell.
Friday morning, Vonn Bell thanked the students and staff for their support, and offered some words of encouragement for the students.
"Students, I want you to always aim high, believe in yourself. Always work hard. Dream big," he said.
He said it's a blessing to get to play in Super Bowl LVI. "This is an extraordinary moment for me," he said. "I just want to thank you for your support, and always just keep pushing."