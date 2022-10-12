BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary was named one of the Nation's healthiest schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, they announced on Wednesday.
According to the release, 406 US schools received the honor, which celebrates their dedication to "supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families."
The organization is honoring Benton Elementary for strengthening social-emotional health and learning, cultivating staff well-being, and increasing family and community engagement. The award recognizes the school for prioritizing healthy policies despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Lorrie Shadowen said in a statement in the release that receiving the award was an honor, and that staff will continue their hard work to ensure all members of the school community can succeed.
Healthier Generation CEO Kathy Higgins said this year's cohort of schools "exemplifies the fortitude required to serve current and future generations with empathy and care."
According to the release, Healthier Generation is one of the country's longest running recognition programs honoring schools for health achievements.
To read more about the topic areas considered in the award process and which other schools received awards, click here.