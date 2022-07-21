BENTON, KY — A local bladesmithing school is offering a unique experience to six lucky military personnel and first responders: a 2 day knife-making class.
According to Owner and Bladesmither Fred DiPrete, the prize is open to all military (active, retired, or disabled veterans) and first responders (fire, police, doctors, nurses, and anyone that serves the public.) He explained people are nominated for the appreciation class online and winners are randomly chosen from there. For those lucky few that win, expenses are fully covered by the forge. They'll enjoy the class, materials, food, lodging, travel, and entertainment, all for free.
DiPrete said anyone in the class is part of the DiPrete Forge family. He shows it too, by giving every participant a thank you bag full of goodies like hats, shirts, stickers, custom cups, and anything else they can find. Participants will also leave with a very special memento: a 10 inch hunter style knife they made with their own two hands.
They also open the forge up for people in the community join in on the fun. People will be able to come learn about the forge and get a chance to talk with the contest winners. The forge is hosting live music and cooking all manner of delectable food, including: smoked alligator, spicy Cajun chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs, and a lot more. DiPrete insists anyone is welcome to come and join in on these festivities, for free, starting at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.
On his website, DiPrete explained his goal was to encourage a knife-making community. He wants his forge to be a place where smiths can learn from each other and share their love for the ancient craft.