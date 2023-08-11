BENTON, KY — The city of Benton, Kentucky, is hosting a free event for the community to enjoy called Benton’s Car Cruise and Concert on Saturday, August 12.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with food trucks and a car cruise around the town.
However later at 6 p.m., a local band called The Sullivan 3 will give a live performance in the court square.
The court squares address is 1009 Main Street, Benton, KY 42025-1427, United States.
The city of Benton encourages people to bring a lawn chair and a friend.
For more details about the event, visit the City of Benton, KY Facebook page.