BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday.
Police say the family in the fire has been displaced.
Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time.
"Thoughts and prayers for our Benton Fire Department who are out fighting a house fire in this dangerous cold. Prayers also for the family that has been displaced so close to Christmas," the department said on Facebook.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.