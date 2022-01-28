MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Benton, Kentucky, man was arrested on a methamphetamine trafficking charge Friday after deputies who pulled him over for a traffic stop found the drug in his car, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The man was pulled over after deputies saw him driving in "a careless manner" on Benton Road, the sheriff's office claims in a news release. The release says the man parked his car in a business' parking lot and popped the car's hood open.
The sheriff's office alleges that the man — 40-year-old Cody L. Lowery of Benton — appeared to be under the influence, and deputies said they smelled burned marijuana when they made contact with him.
Detectives at the scene searched Lowery's vehicle, and the sheriff's office says they found about 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, Suboxone, Valium and a digital scale.
Lowery was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine on the second or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, possession Suboxone/Valium, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and failure to or improper signal.