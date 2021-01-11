PADUCAH, Ky. (January 11, 2021) — A longtime pro fisherman from Benton, Kentucky, will speak as part of the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman's Expo seminar series.
The expo will be held Jan. 15-17 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
Pro fisherman Terry Bolton will be part of fishing demos as part of the seminar series. He will make one appearance on Friday, three on Saturday and one on Sunday.
Event organizers say Bolton is a 14-time FLW Championship qualifier, a two-time BFL All American qualifier and he was the 2019 FLW Sam Rayburn Tournament Champion. He's racked up more than $1.4 million in career earnings, with 48 top-10 finishes in pro tournaments. More than half of those top-10 finishes were at Kentucky Lake and Barkley Lake.
Organizers say Bolton has fished on the FLW Tour, FLW Series, EverStart Series and BFL tournaments, is a self-described “metal-head” and likes using spinnerbaits on Kentucky Lake.
For more information about the expo, which is the first being held at the convention center since the COVID-19 pandemic started, check out this story by Local 6's Thomas Capps. Organizers tell Thomas what steps are being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and what attendees can expect.
Organizers say attendees can save money and speed up the show entry process through a contactless transaction by buying advance tickets online at OpenSeasonSportsmansexpo.com.
To see the full schedule of seminar series speakers, click here.