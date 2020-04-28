BENTON, KY -- A Benton, Kentucky man was arrested after he lead troopers on a pursuit.
Around 5:45 p.m. Monday, a Kentucky State Police trooper saw a motorcycle driving recklessly on US Highway 641.
Troopers were able to catch up with the motorcycle as it headed north onto Interstate 69.
The motorcycle attempted to exit I-69 at Draffenville but hit the rear of another car.
After the crash, the driver, 23-year-old Devin Drexler of Benton, Kentucky, ran away on foot.
He was arrested a short distance away near Wellness Way Lane.
Drexler was charged with:
- Speeding 26 MPH or over
- Fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle)
- Fleeing or evading police (on foot)
- Reckless driving
- Criminal mischief
- Resisting arrest
- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance
- Operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
- Leaving the scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance
He was taken to the Marshall County Jail.