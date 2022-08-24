PADUCAH, KY — A Benton man has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase and foot-pursuit in two Kentucky counties.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Clinton Borders was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently facing 17 charges.
Deputies say Borders, who has a history of fleeing from police, was driving a Ford F-150 on Yarbro Lane in Paducah when a deputy observed him committing traffic violations.
According to the release, the deputy attempted to stop the truck, but Borders drove to Hovekamp Road without yielding.
Deputies say they continued trying to stop the truck as Borders headed to Marshall county, even deploying tire-deflation devices in several locations.
Borders reportedly struck one of the spikes and kept driving. Deputies say he directed his truck toward a Patrol Sergeant and revved his engine, but neither the Sergeant or his vehicle were hit.
Deputies say they alerted the Marshall County Sheriff's Office as Borders continued down US-68, eventually turning in to a subdivision over the Marshall County line.
Reportedly, his tires lost air and his truck left the roadway, ending up in a residential yard. Deputies say he led them on a short foot-pursuit, but was captured and arrested.
According to the release, Borders is facing the following charges:
- No Tail Lamps
- Rear License Not Illuminated
- Reckless Driving
- Speeding 26 mph or > Speed Limit
- Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree
- Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree – Police Officer
- Fleeing or Evading Police - 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree
- Operating a Motor Vehicle U/INFL Alcohol or Substance – 1st (Aggravator)
- Disregarding Traffic Control Device – Traffic Light
- Disregarding Stop Sign
- Fleeing or Evading Police – 1st Degree (On Foot)
- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/possess
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance – 1st Degree – 1st offense (Methamphetamine)
- No Registration Receipt
- No Registration Plates
- Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance – 1st Offense
They say he was also served 3 unrelated warrants, including one parole violation warrant and two failures to appear in Marshall County District Court.