On Monday, April 18, a Benton, Kentucky man was arrested in Massac County on several charges, including child abduction.
Metropolis Police originally responded to a disturbance call Thrive on E. 5th Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim who told officers she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, 51-year-old Scott Wolfe.
The victim said Wolfe had been drinking and was being aggressive. According to the victim, Wolfe pulled her out of the vehicle, scratching her arm, then drove off with her 4-year-old child in the car.
Wolfe was last seen heading towards I-24. According to Metropolis police, 45 minutes later a call came in regarding a reckless driver turning into Acee’s Truck Stop.
The Metropolis Police Chief was nearby and observed the vehicle was the one law enforcement was searching for.
When the Chief exited his squad car, Wolfe attempted to drive away but was eventually blocked in at a hotel parking lot.
Wolfe was taken into custody and the child was not injured.
Wolfe was charged with child abduction, child endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, theft of auto and domestic battery. He was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.