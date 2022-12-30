SCOTT CITY, MO — A Benton, Missouri man was charged with assault after police say witnesses identified the suspect to Scott City police officers.
Officers responded to a residence at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 for a report of assault. The suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
Once on the scene, they contacted emergency medical services for the victim. The victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment.
Henry Lee Norris Jr. was located and charged with first-degree assault. He is being held in the Scott City Jail without bond.