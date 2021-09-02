BENTON, KY– Early Thursday morning, the Benton Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm call at PriceLess IGA.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two suspects had forced entry into the store and stole items.
According to Benton police, their escape vehicle is believed to be a Ford 500.
If anyone has information about the theft, or the two suspects, they are urged to call the Benton police at 270-527-3126. You can also message the Benton KY Police Department Facebook page with relevant information.