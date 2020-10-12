BENTON, IL -- The United Hebrew Temple in Benton, Illinois has been vandalized three times in the last month. The most recent break-in was Friday. Now they need help finding the suspects.
"There was glass everywhere inside and outside," said Karen, the Hebrew Temple Vice President.
She said she's had enough after having the temple burglarized and vandalized three times.
"I was very alarmed the first time. The Second time I was angry. Now, i'm furious," said Karen.
The temple has been in Benton for more than 65 years. The vandals shattered antique stained glass windows that were the last of the original glass and no longer manufactured, making it most likely impossible to repair to its original form.
Besides breaking windows the vandals also ruined religious artifacts such as taking letters off of the ten commandments.
"We have skull caps that we wear during religious services and a whole basket of them have been picked up and thrown all over the temple. They also unscrewed some light bulbs from our memorial board which was put up for all of our deceased temple members and smashed those. It's just unnecessary meanness.It's very hurtful to us," said Karen.
Karen said the repairs will be a big financial burden but they're relying on their faith to get them through it.
"The Jewish people have been around for a long time. Five thousand years is a long time. We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to leave. The good Lord will tell us when it's time to close the doors for the last time, not a vandal in the neighborhood," said Karen.
Now the only thing left for them to do is to rebuild.
If you have any information about the suspects in this case contact the Benton Police Department. The temple also started an online campaign to raise money for the repairs. To donate click on this link.
Karen said she thinks all of the people who have sent their kind thoughts and volunteered to clean up.