BENTON, KY — The Benton Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing numerous charges in connection to a four-vehicle collision that occurred last Thursday. 
 
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, emergency personnel responded to the intersection of West 5th and Ash Street in Benton last week, finding a four-vehicle collision with possible injuries. 
 
Officers say when they arrived, they discovered the driver who caused the accident was a teen who had just previously "escaped the custody of the courts."
 
Benton accident

This photo of the scene was provided by the Benton Police Department. 
The teen is accused of fleeing to a Fivestar gas station, stealing a vehicle, and driving away at a high rate of speed — before running a red light and striking several vehicles.  
 
According to the release, the suspect was arrested and is facing the following charges: 
  • Escape 3rd Degree
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree (Police Officer)
  • TBUT Auto over $10,000
  • Leaving the Scene of Accident with Serious Physical Injury
  • Leaving the Scene of Accident- Failure to Render Aid
  • Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
  • Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)