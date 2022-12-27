BENTON, KY — The Benton Police Department says a 16-year-old is facing numerous charges in connection to a four-vehicle collision that occurred last Thursday.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, emergency personnel responded to the intersection of West 5th and Ash Street in Benton last week, finding a four-vehicle collision with possible injuries.
Officers say when they arrived, they discovered the driver who caused the accident was a teen who had just previously "escaped the custody of the courts."
The teen is accused of fleeing to a Fivestar gas station, stealing a vehicle, and driving away at a high rate of speed — before running a red light and striking several vehicles.
According to the release, the suspect was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Escape 3rd Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree (Police Officer)
- TBUT Auto over $10,000
- Leaving the Scene of Accident with Serious Physical Injury
- Leaving the Scene of Accident- Failure to Render Aid
- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
- Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)