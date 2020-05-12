FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 10 new deaths connected to the novel coronavirus disease in Kentucky during his briefing on the outbreak Tuesday afternoon.
"That is far too many Kentuckians to lose — today or any day — to something like this," Beshear said.
To date, 321 deaths connected to the virus have been confirmed in Kentucky. Beshear said each death he reports during his COVID-19 briefings is more than an age and county read from a list.
Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to take the virus seriously. "Let’s push aside the naysayers or those who say we should sacrifice certain folks," Beshear said.
“I stand with trying to save lives, and each and every day that’s my bottom line," the governor said.
On Monday, Beshear reported that a 10-year-old boy is on a ventilator because of an inflammatory syndrome connected to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the governor said a Kentucky teenager is also facing that condition. Beshear said the 16 year old is not on a ventilator at this time.
Providing an update on the 10-year-old boy, Beshear said the child is still on a ventilator, but he is improving. The governor said those who are treating the boy hope to take him off the ventilator in the days to come.
Beshear reported 191 new COVID-19 cases across Kentucky Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 6,853. The governor said 25 of those are probable cases, and the rest are laboratory confirmed.
Currently, 179 Kentuckians are hospitalized because of the virus, and 215 are being treated in intensive care units.
The governor said 2,546 Kentuckians diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered so far.