BOWLING GREEN, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says after the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory collapsed Friday night, 40 people were rescued. When the storm hit, 110 people were reportedly inside.
"It'll be a miracle if anybody else is found alive in it," Beshear said, explaining that there's at least 15 feet of metal and cars on top of the rubble, and there are barrels of corrosive chemicals there as well.
The governor says he believes more than 100 Kentucky families will have lost loved ones because of the storms. "We are united to be here for those families in this and every other impacted community,” Beshear said in Bowling Green Saturday afternoon. "The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life, and I have trouble putting it into words."
In Mayfield, Mayor Kathy O'Nan signed an executive order putting Mayfield under a state of emergency. She said a dusk-to-dawn curfew is in place until further notice.
Beshear said President Joe Biden has approved Kentucky's request for a federal emergency declaration. The governor also said the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now officially active for those who want to help Kentuckians affected by Friday night's storms. Click here to make a donation.
Earlier, Beshear declared a state of emergency after the deadly storms tore through the state Friday night. The governor has activated more than 180 Kentucky National Guard members to help, as well as Kentucky State Police.
The governor announced earlier Saturday that he's working to establish a Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to accept donations to help communities across this region recover.
At a briefing in Mayfield Saturday morning, Beshear said: “This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky. Earlier this morning at about 5 a.m., we were pretty sure that we would lose over 50 Kentuckians. I’m now certain that number is north of 70. It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done. The damage is even worse now that we have first light. A couple places have been hit incredibly hard, certainly Mayfield here in Graves County, but everywhere along the line of this tornado that touched down and stayed down for 227 miles.”
Beshear said the state is united behind those who live in western Kentucky. "We want to be here to help dig out, to help make rescues, to help provide when people are suffering and then to help rebuild," Beshear said. "This is not a one-day thing. This is one state, and we will stand united to make sure that we can lift our families back up. But please know that there are a lot of families that need your prayers, prayers that somebody may be found or prayers to help them through the grieving process.”
The briefing in Bowling Green began around 3 p.m. CT. President Joe Biden also provided a briefing on the storms. Click here to watch that briefing.
