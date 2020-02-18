FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers to push for a cap on out-of-pocket costs for many Kentuckians relying on insulin.
The bill has cleared a House committee and awaits action in the full House.
House Bill 12 would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans. About 500,000 Kentuckians are diagnosed with diabetes.
Beshear calls it a health epidemic.
The bill's supporters say some people can't afford insulin or ration supplies because of costs.
In a news release about the bill, Beshear's office says the price of insulin has tripled over the past 10 years. "While companies pay $2 to $7 to manufacture a single vial, Kentuckians hit hardest may be forced to pay more than $1,000 a month for their lifesaving supply," the release says.
“Health care is a human right, but tragically right now there are far too many Kentuckians who are at risk of losing their life or permanently damaging their health because they cannot afford their daily supply of insulin,” said Beshear. “This is unacceptable and dangerous and lawmakers can act by immediately passing legislation to help thousands of fellow Kentuckians. Let’s let Kentucky be one of the first to act. We need to cap insulin costs because it’s the right thing to do.”
