FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Mental health advocates in Kentucky are hoping the launch of a three-digit mental health crisis hotline will help remove the stigma of reaching out for assistance.
The 988 hotline went live nationally this past Saturday.
It offers quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies. People taking the calls are trained counselors.
Advocates joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to promote the suicide and crisis lifeline.
The governor noted that suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth and young adults in Kentucky.