LOUISVILLE, KY— The candidates for Kentucky's governor race took the stage for the third of five debates before the election.
Current Governor Matt Bevin and current Attorney General Andy Beshear went head to head to convince Kentucky voters to vote for them in 10 days.
Both candidates were asked questions about handling conflict in the office, job growth and increasing revenue in the state.
A pressing topic is whether or not to legalize gambling.
Bevin says those using their money to gamble are close to poverty and allowing it would increase the number of Kentuckians struggling to to get by.
"Who do you think is in these casinos that you keep promising that you'll never be able to deliver on? It's a whole lot of people that are one paycheck away from what you just described," Bevin said. "The reality is that it's one of the cruelest most regressive things that you could ever do to this state is to try to force on us that which we clearly don't what, what our legislators don't want which we have not wanted for years and this $550,000,000 is not true."
Beshear disagreed saying the money the state could collect from gambling can go towards state departments that need it most.
"We're gonna legalize casino gaming. We're gonna legalize sports betting. We're gonna pave the way for online poker," Beshear said. "We're gonna create the type of revenue that Indiana is taking away from us and using on their roads and funding their pensions."
School safety funding also came up. In the last debate, Beshear said he met with families of the Marshall County High School shooting victims. Just one day later, some of the families said he did not speak to the majority of the families and claimed Beshear implied that he did so.
The topic came up again on Saturday.
"You talk about apologies that are owed to people, you owe an apology or at least the courtesy of a response to the families in Marshall County," Bevin said. "That you stood on a stage at the last debate and said you had met with them. You've not met with them. They don't know you, they've never met you and you have not reached out to them since they've made it clear that they don't know you."
Beshear replied to Bevin's comments.
"We then met with the commonwealth attorney and the county attorney himself walked me up to the grand jury and we talked with families that were there for the very first hearing," Beshear said. "We talked about what the hearing was going to be like and I promised them every single resource which we've provided. "We've had victim's advocates at virtually every hearing and we just got a grant approved to provide a safe space in Marshall County where people can come and watch the trial with victims' advocates there because that trial is in Hopkinsville."
There are two more debates remaining before the election on Nov. 5.
The next debate is on Monday, Oct. 28. with KET in Lexington, Ky.
The last debate is on Tuesday, Oct. 29. with WLWT and Northern Kentucky University in Highland Lights.