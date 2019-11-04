PADUCAH — The race for Kentucky governor is the big one to watch Tuesday. Incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is up against Democrat and current Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Former Gov. Steve Beshear campaigned with his son Monday in west Kentucky. He says west Kentucky voters could determine this election.
The last day before the election is all about telling the people to get out and vote.
Dozens of supporters cheered as Beshear's bus pulled up to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184.
"After a long long four years, the war on public education ends tomorrow," Beshear's running mate, Jacqueline Coleman, said. The campaign is trying to reach voters across party lines.
"I am going to work hard for every family — Democrats, Republicans, independents, eastern, western, northern and central Kentucky. We can bring everybody together and focus on those challenges that are good for every Kentucky family: public education, pensions,healthcare and jobs. They're not partisan at all," Beshear said.
The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184 union is not just supporting Beshear, but also the entire democratic ticket, and they all showed up in Paducah on Monday.
Beshear has been supporting unions across the state, and local union business manager Kyle Henderson said his workers are going to show up to the polls. "I think some of the things that have happened over the last four years have got our workers fired up," Henderson explained. "Passing right to work legislation, repeal of prevailing wage, changes to workers' comp."
Beshear and Coleman are targeting issues that affect everyone — not just union workers. "It's those anxieties that every family feels when they put their kids down at night and they are sitting at the kitchen table," Beshear said.
"It's public education. Are my kids getting world class education they deserve? It's pensions. Will this governor try to illegally cut the retirements that have been earned? It's jobs because for so many people their wages have been flat," said Beshear.
His father, the former governor, is on the campaign trail with him for the last push for votes. "The one thing that people know about what I did as governor is that regardless of whether they liked or didn't like the particular thing. They knew that it came from the heart," the former governor said. "They knew that we believed that we were trying to do he best for the people of this state. I think they know the same thing about Andy Beshear."
From Paducah, they drove to Murray, then Hopkinsville, and then four other stops across the state before returning to Louisville.
"I was raised with western Kentucky values from a dad that's from just down the road from Dawson Springs. Those are family, faith and hard work. They tell us that we should never engage in the type of bullying we've seen over the past four years," said Beshear.
Beshear said he knocked on his one-millionth door in the Local 6 area on Monday.