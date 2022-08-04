FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear announced a $75 million fund— The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund— will be used to help KY nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the covid pandemic.
According to a release from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Covid had devastating effects on businesses and clients. Beshear explained why nonprofits are so important, and how financial assistance could help them recover:
Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network, also explained that some nonprofits need funds just to keep the lights on or address overdue building maintenance. Others could use the funds to get programs running again.
Director of Upside Therapeutic Riding in Fisherville, Kim Wheatley, explained how covid impacted her non-profit:
According to the release, the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance fund is federally funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
To qualify, the organization must be based in Kentucky, actively operating, remain active for the entire calendar year of 2022, and experienced net negative revenue between calendar year 2020 and 2021.
The funding will provide a one-time relief payment of $100,000 to each eligible organization.
To apply for the funding, click here.