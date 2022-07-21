Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced $30 million in funding for 29 projects to improve water systems for more than 1,000 Kentuckians and provide them with clean drinking water. The governor also announced that local utilities can now submit projects to receive a portion of the $250 million available in the next round of Cleaner Water Program funding.
The 29 funding awards announced Thursday include projects in the Local 6 area.
The Crittenden-Livingston County Water District will receive $975,625 in Cleaner Water Program grant funding.
In Calloway County, the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District was awarded $500,000.
And in Marshall County, the city of Calvert City, City of $1,107,501, with an Area Development District total of $1,607,501.
Regarding the second round of Cleaner Water Program funding, the governor said "These funds build on the $250 million appropriated last year to deliver quality, clean drinking water to Kentuckians and maintain our sewer systems. Investing in our water infrastructure is a fundamental way we are building a better Kentucky by improving the wellbeing of our people while we fuel our record-breaking economic momentum.”
Kentucky's 15 Area Development Districts and Area Water Management Councils can now submit project profiles through the Water Resources Information System portal. The governor's office says the application process will be ongoing through 2022 until all the available funding is committed. To access the WRIS portal, click here.
Download the document below to see the full list of the 29 projects receiving funding.