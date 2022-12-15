FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Andy Beshear announced details about upcoming changes to Kentucky's juvenile justice system, saying violent youth offenders will now be housed separately from non-violent offenders.
In a statement included in a Thursday release, Beshear said the current system has been in place for over 20 years and hasn't changed to fit the needs of today's youth or address increasing youth violence and involvement in gangs.
According to Beshear, the new classification system will allow the Department of Juvenile Justice and the commonwealth to "better enhance public safety while ensuring that Kentucky’s youth have the tools and opportunities for a successful second chance.”
The following changes to housing were outlined in the release:
Teens 14 and older charged with capital offenses and/or class A, B, or C felonies will be housed in the following centers:
- Adair Regional Detention Center
- Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center
- Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center
Boys age 14 and younger charged with Class D felonies or lesser offenses will be housed in the following centers:
- Boyd Regional Juvenile Detention Center
- Breathitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center
- Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center
- McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center
According to the release, teens age 14 or older who are charged with a Class D felony involving unusual violence may be housed in a high-security facility.
Additionally, boys younger than 14 charged with lesser offenses who "engage in violent or disruptive behavior while detained" could be relocated to a high-security facility.
In a statement included in the release, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey explained the new system would allow the staff to better respond to high-security detainees, while "always understanding that these youths must be treated with care and compassion but also recognizing that alleged violent offenders present different safety considerations.”
According to the release, Beshear says the department will need to hire additional staff, expand training requirements, and upgrade staff protective equipment. He also says he will call upon the General Assembly to fund a DJJ transportation unit.
Beshear says the DJJ is recruiting "passionate and qualified Kentuckians" to fill more than 105 full-time positions throughout the state's eight juvenile detention centers. Youth workers are the most needed, the release says, explaining they oversee daily activities, maintain safety and security, and assist youth with school and other pro-social activities.