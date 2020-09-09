FRANKFORT, KY -- At a COVID-19 briefing today, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has surpassed over 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
"Losing 1,000 people, to something that previously did not exist, in a six month period, that's hard and it's something that most of us have never experienced before. When you look at anything else that kills that many people in that amount of time, hopefully we all agree that it is a crisis and it must be addressed," Beshear said.
Because of the new death total, flags will be at half-staff for several days and a wreath laying ceremony will be held Thursday in honor of the people of Kentucky who have passed away due to the COVID-19 virus.
Beshear said that for the second day in a row, the state's positivity rate is below four percent. However, Beshear says their is a chance the rate will go above four percent tomorrow due to more test results coming in after the long weekend.
Beshear was asked about his thoughts on the claims made in the new book "Rage", about President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic before the first known death due to the virus in the United States.
"I have not read any of it. At this point, I do not believe I can comment on it. I believe we have had a good working relationship with the White House, it does not mean I have not agreed with every decision they have made. But, I do believe we have had a positive working relationship. We have done some things differently here in Kentucky," Beshear said.