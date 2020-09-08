FRANKFORT, KY -- At a COVID-19 briefing today, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 273 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
He also announced the state is at lower than a four percent positivity rate.
A website for the Healthy at Home Kentucky relief fund has been created. This means, Kentucky residents can now apply for assistance online.
A link to the site can be found here.
"Since launching this, this morning we know we have almost 800 Kentuckians currently working on applications, we want even more people to apply." Beshear said.
Beshear also announced $450,000 in grants for critical repairs and equipment for five Kentucky river ports.
Paducah was awarded just over $16,000 for the River Belt Discharge Chute Reimbursement Project.
"This provides us an opportunity to truly invest in ways that are going to pay dividends after we emerge from COVID-19." Beshear said.