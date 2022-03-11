MAYFIELD, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear was in west Kentucky Friday to award more than $1.8 million to three cities and four utilities in Crittenden, Graves and Livingston counties. The money will help improve sewer and water systems and provide clean drinking water, the governor's office says.
The money comes from the $250 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated to the state's Cleaner Water Program, which is part of the Better Kentucky Plan.
In Crittenden County, Beshear awarded $173,410 to the city of Marion for a new wastewater treatment plant, which will replace the current plant that was built in the early 1970s. The governor also awarded $150,000 to the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District for filter replacements at the water treatment plant.
“On behalf of the businesses and citizens of Marion for the funds made available to provide much needed financial relief toward the construction of the City of Marion’s new wastewater treatment facility, I express our utmost thanks," Crittenden County Judge/Executive Perry Newcom said. "We realize had it not been a total Team Kentucky effort between Gov. Beshear and all our General Assembly members, this assistance would not have been possible.” Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford also expressed gratitude, saying "It takes all levels of government working together to assure the availability and quality of clean water for generations to come."
In Graves County, Beshear awarded $394,478 to Mayfield Electric and Water Systems to rehabilitate its aging water treatment plant.
To the Graves County Water District, Beshear awarded $500,000 to the Graves County Water District to rehabilitate two water storage tanks in its distribution system. He also awarded $100,000 to reroute the wastewater flows from Fancy Farm to the MEWS wastewater treatment facility in Mayfield — a change that the governor's office says will eliminate discharge to the community's streams, reduce energy costs and allow flows to be treated using modern techniques.
To the city of Wingo, the governor awarded $240,155 for the city to rehabilitate its lagoon levee. And to the Symsonia Water District, the governor awarded $134,000 to expand water lines along Kentucky 131.
Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan both expressed thankfulness for the funding going into their community, which was hit hard by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak. This infrastructure is very crucial in providing the assistance our community needs right now,” Perry said. O'Nan said the allocation is "such an important step in the rebuilding of Mayfield’s infrastructure, and we are so grateful to Gov. Beshear."
In Livingston County, Beshear awarded $150,329 to the city of Grand Rivers to replace an undersized water main, which the governor's office says will improve water distribution system flows for the community.
The governor also announced that the Livingston County Fiscal Court will receive $120,000 in federal Transportation Alternatives Program funds. The money will pay for a feasibility study regarding the construction of a concrete barrier wall along Riverfront Drive in Smithland, along with a scenic viewing area where visitors can watch the merging of water channels from the Ohio and Cumberland rivers, the governor's office says. The barrier wall would protect drivers from a steep drop off along Riverfront Drive and/or protect the road from flooding.
While in west Kentucky on Friday, Beshear also provided keys to travel trailers to more families displaced by the Dec. 10 tornado in Graves County. Local 6's Jack Kane will bring us that story Friday night on Local 6 at 10.