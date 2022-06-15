FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced more than $2.3 million to help protect older adults and people with disabilities from abuse.
The governor's office says the Administration for Community Living has awarded $2.1 million to Adult Protective Services in Kentucky and $238,000 for the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. The programs will use the money to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate abuse complaints. The governor's office says the money will also allow the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services and the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living to create resident and family councils and provide information, assistance and education on long-term care residents' rights and prevention of abuse and neglect.
Additionally, the governor's office says the Adult Protective Service grant will support initiatives like making elder shelters and other emergency housing more available, expanding elder justice networks at the local and state level and coordinate care transitions.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to reside safely at home, in their communities and with their loved ones,” Beshear said in a statement released Wednesday. “This grant funding will allow us to build an even stronger state, one where those most susceptible to abuse receive help. We are making this possible by enhancing long-term care organizations’ capacity to respond to and resolve complaints about abuse and neglect.”
Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander also released a statement emphasizing the importance of protecting Kentuckians from abuse and neglect.
“One Kentuckian who suffers abuse, neglect or exploitation is too many,” Friedlander said. “All people, regardless of age or disability, should be able to live independently and participate fully in their communities and have the right to make choices and control decisions in and about their lives. This isn’t always the case, however, and that’s why Adult Protective Services exists. Funding for adult protection and funding for ombudsman programs is critical to allowing programs to develop.”
