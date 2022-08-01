Crittenden and Christian counties have been awarded more than $3 million for Cleaner Water Program projects, as well as transportation improvements, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
The $3,119,637 announced Monday includes $975,625 for the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District for a project to install 21 miles of water main, providing service to 60 homes. The governor's office says the project will also get rid of dead-end lines, making the district's water system more efficient.
“The Crittenden-Livingston Water District is happy to be approved for this funding,” Crittenden-Livingston County Water District Chairman T.L. Maddux said in a statement. “People will have access to public water for the first time ever. This money will do a lot of good. Blackburn Church Road has 10 households that have been waiting for this water for a long time, and they will be the first to receive the money from Gov. Beshear and the state of Kentucky.”
In addition to service its usual customers, the Crittenden-Livingston Water District has been supplying water to the city of Marion amid its ongoing water crisis. Beshear was in Marion on Monday to present the community with a ceremonial check for the Cleaner Water Project Award and meet with volunteers and National Guard members distributing water there.
"In Marion I was proud to present $975,625 from my Cleaner Water Program to install 21.5 miles of water main through Crittenden County, providing service to 60 homes," Beshear said in a tweet. "This is a much-needed investment that will make a difference when it comes to providing clean, safe water."
Marion leaders thanked Beshear for his ongoing support in a Facebook post Monday. The city also thanked the volunteers helping distribute bottled water, saying: "Your generosity means the world to the people of Marion."
In Christian County, Beshear announced $2,036,451 award for the county water district's water system extension project. The governor's office says that award allows the project to be fully funded, after the state previously approved $1 million for it. The project will benefit Hopkins, Todd and Trigg counties, as well as Christian County, Beshear says.
The governor's office says the project will extend waterlines along 39 rural roads and provide water to 75 unserved and underserved homes. The project also includes construction of a new pump station to fill a water tank in the Crofton area.
Also in Christian County, Beshear awarded $107,561 to the county for a project to repave part of Witty Lane using rubber-modified asphalt. The governor's office says using rubber-modified asphalt can increase a roadway's life by seven to 10 years.