FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 242 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky on Friday, including the first case confirmed in Trigg County.
Beshear said, including Friday's numbers, 1,693 positive novel coronavirus tests have been confirmed in Kentucky. Beshear said at least 271 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized because of the virus, and at least 105 patients are in intensive care units.
Those numbers are out of 24,288 total tests performed, and Beshear said at least 464 people in Kentucky have recovered.
Beshear said 11 new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed Friday, bringing the total number of known deaths connected to the virus in Kentucky to 90.
Ahead of Easter Sunday, the governor has announced a new action. The governor says officials will be monitoring mass gatherings over Easter weekend. Beshear said the license plate numbers of people attending mass gatherings will be recorded and given to local health departments. The governor says those health departments will then order those individuals to be quarantined for 14 days.
In a news release sent Friday evening, the governor's office says anyone attending a mass gathering will be notified that doing so is a misdemeanor violation of emergency orders that have been issued by Beshear and the state health department. The release says Kentucky State Police troopers will be the ones recording license plate numbers of people who violate those orders.
“All we're asking you is not to harm other people – to love your neighbor as yourself," Beshear said during the briefing. "We shouldn’t have to do this."
Beshear said this action does not apply to drive-up church services in which participants will be staying in their cars and obeying social distancing rules.
It does apply to all events that disobey the state's rules regarding social distancing and mass gatherings — not just church services.
But regarding church services, he said officials were only aware about about six churches in Kentucky that were still planning to hold in-person services.
For drive-in church services, there are rules. Vehicles must only contain members of the same household. The vehicles should be 6 feet apart. No one can get out of their cars, and nothing can be passed among the cars.