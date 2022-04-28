FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says a tornado-stricken county in western Kentucky will receive $8.5 million in additional support.
It signals the start of a new round of assistance for a region working to recover from the devastating storms last December.
Beshear said Thursday that Hopkins County is the first county to receive support from the newly created West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund.
Beshear says state lawmakers appropriated more than $120.8 million to support the fund. He says he anticipates more awards from the fund will be announced in coming weeks.
