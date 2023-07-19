Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott. * WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While rainfall from heavy rain and storms late tonight through Thursday morning will be around an inch with locally higher amounts, locations which experienced torrential rainfall this week have ground conditions susceptible to additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Massac County in southern Illinois... Pulaski County in southern Illinois... Central Ballard County in western Kentucky... Graves County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 1230 PM CDT, emergency management reported flash flooding across the warned area. Many roads remain closed and some water rescues continue. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Metropolis, La Center, Lone Oak, Reidland, Brookport, Mounds, Barlow, Mound City, Karnak, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, New Columbia, Lynnville, Ullin, Kevil, Joppa, Olmsted, Water Valley and New Grand Chain. After coordinating with Emergency Management officials, this Flash Flood Warning will replace the Flash Flood Emergency in effect for Pulaski, Ballard and McCracken counties. While considerable flooding issues persist, rains have let up and there has been some improvement in overall conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE