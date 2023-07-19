FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for the state of Kentucky due to the flooding that has impacted the Jackson Purchase region.

Beshear made the announcement in a video on twitter where he asks everyone to keep themselves and their families safe. In another post on Facebook Beshear asked the community to pray for Mayfield and other areas of western Kentucky that have been affected by the storms.

A state of emergency will allow Kentucky to use state resources that can help each community that has been impacted by flooding. State resources will immediately be available for emergency management to rescue, evacuate, and shelter people in need. It can also help in providing essentials like heating, fuel, food, and water for those who have been displaced by flooding.

“Remember we can replace stuff and we can rebuild homes, but we don’t want to lose any lives,” says Beshear.