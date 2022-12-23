FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area.
In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky.
Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in Louisville.
Later, Beshear announced reports of a third death in a tweet.
We have reports of a third fatality on our roads. Please stay home and stay safe.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 23, 2022
During his briefing, Beshear stressed the importance of staying off the roadway unless absolutely necessary.
According to Beshear, wind gusts can create white-out conditions on the roadway unexpectedly.