Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions.
Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for the remainder of the term ending June 30, 2024.
The governor also reappointed LaCosta Hays of Murray, executive coordinator of relations at McConnell Insurance Agency, to the Public Advocacy Commission. Her term expires July 15, 2026.
Sheila Hodges of Princeton, owner of Hodges Service Center, was reappointed to the Consumers' Advisory Council. Her term will end Sept. 8, 2025.